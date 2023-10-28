Top track

A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Vampires In Love

A Great Big Pile of Leaves, Sweet Pill, Caravela

The Sultan Room
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*Online tickets are sold out. Don't stress. Door tickets will be available night of the show(with entry preference for online ticket holders). See you there!*

Indie/Emo band A Great Big Pile of Leaves adds a second and more intimate show to their long o...

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

A Great Big Pile of Leaves, Sweet Pill, Caravela

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

