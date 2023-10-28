Top track

A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Vampires In Love

A Great Big Pile of Leaves

The Sultan Room
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indie/Emo band A Great Big Pile of Leaves adds a second and more intimate show to their long overdue return to Brooklyn this fall. The group's latest Billboard charting album 'Pono' was released in 2021 with love from Pitchfork, NPR, Stereogum, BrooklynVeg Read more

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

A Great Big Pile of Leaves

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

