Jockstrap

La Bellevilloise
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Super! présente :
Jockstrap en concert à la Bellevilloise le 23 novembre 2023

Jockstrap, le duo pop unique composé de Taylor Skye et Georgia Ellery, est issu d'une nouvelle vague d'actes pop qui refusent de se confiner à un seul genre, style ou référenc Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Jockstrap

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

