DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super! présente :
Jockstrap en concert à la Bellevilloise le 23 novembre 2023
Jockstrap, le duo pop unique composé de Taylor Skye et Georgia Ellery, est issu d'une nouvelle vague d'actes pop qui refusent de se confiner à un seul genre, style ou référenc
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.