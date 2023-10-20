Top track

Pöbel MC - Bildungsbürgerprolls

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PMC Doppeltourbo

Salon Hansen
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLüneburg
€28.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pöbel MC - Bildungsbürgerprolls
Got a code?

About

Pöbel MC, dessen Stil für eine einzigartige Kombination aus grenzenloser Power, Empowerment und tiefgreifenden Inhalten steht, ist mittlerweile einer der respektiertesten Rapper des deutschsprachigen Raumes, was nicht zusetzt an seiner unbestreitbaren Live Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Mzee.com, laut.de, True Rebel, Sea-Watch, Audiolith Booking & ByteFM

Lineup

Pöbel MC

Venue

Salon Hansen

Salzstraße 1, 21335 Lüneburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.