Blush Always - Virtual for You

Blush Always

Molotow Skybar
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mit ihrem Debüt-Album kommt die Leipziger Sängerin und Songschreiberin Blush Always genau zur richtigen Zeit. Das im September 2023 erscheinende „You Deserve Romance“ ist ein Self-Empowerment-Manifest mit krachenden Indie-Rock-Gitarren und unwiderstehliche...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Diffus & Picky Magazine
Molotow Skybar

Nobistor 14, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

