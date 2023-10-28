DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saturday Night Comedy

Camden Comedy Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Comedy in Camden Town from Hampstead Comedy - now in its 30th great year. A regular Saturday night comedy extravaganza during which four comedians present a fast-moving, great value, top notch stand-up show that always sells out. Early booking very strongl Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.