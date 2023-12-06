Top track

The Pale White - That Dress - Demo

The Pale White

The Deaf Institute
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is a 14+ event.

FKP Scorpio and Greyline presents.

Lineup

The Pale White

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

