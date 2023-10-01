Top track

Latexxx Ball : Un Ball de Voguing par Kiddy Smile

Élysée Montmartre
Sun, 1 Oct, 1:00 pm
PlaybackParis
€44.07

About

European Latexxx Ball : Un ball annuel de voguing par Kiddy Smile

The first European Latexxx Ball (The ELB) is finally happening in Paris and for its first edition named THE ORIGINALS, the ball and categories center on the investments of some people that Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

