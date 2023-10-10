Top track

miu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marina Herlop with Rozie Ramati in Los Angeles

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

miu
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Marina Herlop w/ Rozie Ramati

2220 Arts

October 10th 2023

21+ / 8pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Marina Herlop

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.