Squirrel Flower

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70

About

Less than an hour south of Chicago, along the shores of Lake Michigan, sits the Indiana Dunes, a protected expanse of shoreline recently designated a National Park. When Ella Williams first visited the Dunes, she was awed by the juxtaposition of its natura Read more

Lineup

Squirrel Flower

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

