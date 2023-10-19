Top track

Camping In Alaska - c u in da ballpit

Camping in Alaska, Michael Cera Palin, Riley!

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Thursday, October 19th 2023
Camping in Alaska + Michael Cera Palin + Riley!
9pm - ADV $15 / DOS $18- All Ages

CAMPING IN ALASKA
Huntsville, AL
https://campinginalaska.bandcamp.com/

Camping in Alaska is a post-emo band based in Huntsville, AL.

Rediscover Fire Booking
Lineup

Camping in Alaska, Michael Cera Palin, Riley!

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open 9:00 pm
150 capacity

