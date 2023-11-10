Top track

DAISY - Way Cool Baby Love

Baddest Of Them All

Headrow House
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
About

The latest night from the Super Friendz crew has landed and we want to welcome all of you to the BADDEST OF THEM ALL.

A new night featuring the best in femme talent who are here to make you dance with music made by strictly femme producers only.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

1
Fiaa, Popdiggy, Daisy Jane and 1 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

