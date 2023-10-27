Top track

Central Park West (feat. Jazzmeia Horn)

Lakecia Benjamin "Phoenix" - JAZZMI 2023

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€30.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Uno sguardo fisso verso la tradizione e il passato, rimanendo costantemente al passo con i ritmi della giovane generazione: questa è l’essenza di Lakecia Benjamin. Con il suo nuovo album Phoenix, fa risorgere il jazz conferendogli una nuova forma, contagio Read more

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

Lineup

Lakecia Benjamin

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

