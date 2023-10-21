Top track

Wede Harer Guzo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

On Margate Sounds All Dayer

Various Venues, Margate
Sat, 21 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wede Harer Guzo
Got a code?

About

On Margate Sounds we connect people with music, ideas and one another in our multi-venue all-dayer where your feet can do the wandering between venues as your ears do the wondering between notes.

Spread out across Margate venues Where Else?, Olby's and mo Read more

Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Wicketkeeper, Oscar Browne, O. and 3 more

Venue

Various Venues, Margate

CT9 1RL, Margate, Kent, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.