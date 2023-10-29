DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason is joined by Junyan Chen on piano to perform a selection of his favourite music live in the Elgar Room, including music by Ernest Bloch, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Henri Vieuxtemps, Niccolò Paganini, and Pablo de Sarasate.
Th
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.