Through the Noise: Braimah Kanneh-Mason

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason is joined by Junyan Chen on piano to perform a selection of his favourite music live in the Elgar Room, including music by Ernest Bloch, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Henri Vieuxtemps, Niccolò Paganini, and Pablo de Sarasate.

Presented by Royal Albert Hall.

Lineup

Braimah Kanneh-Mason

Venue

Doors open7:30 pm

