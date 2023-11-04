Top track

Ellende - Ballade Auf Den Tod

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ELLENDE (AUS Black Metal) + SVNTH @ Traffic Roma

Traffic Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ellende - Ballade Auf Den Tod
Got a code?

About

No Sun Music e Death Over Rome, in collaborazione con Mostro Production, presentano: Sabato 4 Novembre
Ellende + SVNTH + Duir + Still Wave @ Traffic Club; Roma

Gli Ellende sono una one man band di stampo Ambient Post Black Metal, fondata nel 2011 in Aus Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

ELLENDE

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.