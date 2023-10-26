DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mindy Smith

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mindy Smith live at Eddie's Attic!

“Her voice carves melodies so sharp and fine you can almost see them...” – New York Times

“Smith’s best songs sound like little miracles.” – USA Today

A good rule of thumb when going to a Mindy Smith concert, bring a h Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Mindy Smith

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

