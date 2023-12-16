Top track

No Hay Mañana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

E1 presents: kaos X boudica

E1
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Hay Mañana
Got a code?

About

Warehouse

Héctor Oaks

Patrick Mason

Carmen Electro

Tara Erizo

Black Studio

Donna

Nanzeh Yang

Samantha Togni

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Héctor Oaks, Patrick Mason, Samantha Togni

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.