DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pop Crimes

La Boule Noire
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pop crimes c’est une musique qui remonte les souvenirs, tard dans la nuit, quand les néons strient le ciel sans nuage. C’est l’amour pour ses idoles et les hymnes de la pop; les mégots mal éteints et le les lendemains brumeux.

Pop crimes aime les guitares...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Persona Grata

Lineup

Pop Crimes

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

