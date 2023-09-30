Top track

Vaho - Mataré a Cupido

Vaho

Sidecar
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vaho se embarcan en una nueva gira, 'Ya No Pienso Perder Más el Tiempo Tour'. La banda de Madrid nos trae una mezcla de enérgico pop, guitarras indie-rock, y la profundidad letrística heredada del mejor rap español en unas composiciones perfectamente equil Read more

Sidecar

Lineup

Vaho

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

