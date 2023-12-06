Top track

Troubles

Transbordeur
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
About

Virginie Despentes. Casey. Béatrice Dalle. Trois femmes engagées sur scène que l’on ne présente plus, et qu’on adore retrouver à chaque nouveau projet.

Autour de textes d’auteures des années 60 à nos jours, en phase avec les sujets de notre époque, voilà Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission et le Marché-Gare

Lineup

Virginie Despentes, Casey, Béatrice Dalle

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

