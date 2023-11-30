Top track

Smoove & Turrell - Beggarman

Smoove & Turrell

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Smoove & Turrell - Beggarman
About

"To say Smoove & Turrell are one of the greatest modern soul bands to emerge from the UK would be an epic understatement" - Craig Charles, BBC 6 Music

Newcastle's finest funk and soul superstars combined elements of funk, northern soul and hip-hop to crea Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Smoove & Turrell, Vandebilt

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

