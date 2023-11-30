DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"To say Smoove & Turrell are one of the greatest modern soul bands to emerge from the UK would be an epic understatement" - Craig Charles, BBC 6 Music
Newcastle's finest funk and soul superstars combined elements of funk, northern soul and hip-hop to crea
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.