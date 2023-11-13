Top track

Supersoaker

Eartheater

Village Underground
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Eartheater practices her own strain of poetic alchemy. Shapeshifting between electronic experimentation and acoustic texture, the Queens-based artist has long delved into themes of erosion and lithification, along with the infinite possibilities of metamor Read more

Presented by Amigas.

Lineup

Eartheater

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

