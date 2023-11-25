DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop Arik Roper y Richey Beckett: Moments

Espacio Mediodía
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:00 pm
WorkshopMadrid
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Los renombrados artistas visuales Arik Roper (Sleep, High On Fire, Earth) y Richey Beckett (Metallica, Mastodon, Foo Fighters) compartirán sus métodos únicos de trabajo en el mundo del arte de carteles de conciertos ilustrados o serigrafiados.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
Lineup

Arik Roper, Richey Beckett

Venue

Espacio Mediodía

Calle Mediodía Chica 10, 28005 Madrid, provincia de Madrid, España
Doors open5:00 pm

