Top track

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange & Wayne Snow - Take Your Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange + Last Nubian + Beringei

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange & Wayne Snow - Take Your Time
Got a code?

About

This event is part of EFG London Jazz Festival 2023, the capital’s biggest pan-city music festival, taking place annually in November, which has long been acclaimed for showcasing a heady mix of talent from around the world. Widely acknowledged for delive***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Last Nubian, Beringei, Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.