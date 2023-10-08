DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cannastock Fall

The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome
Sun, 8 Oct, 12:00 pm
SocialPoughkeepsie
From $53.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CANNASTOCK FALL

  • Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome
  • Milton, NY
  • VIP Early Entry at 12:00 PM
  • GA Entry at 1:00 PM

Cannastock, the largest cannabis festival in New York, returns to the Hudson Valley on October 8th

Presented by Radio Woodstock, Etain, Woodstock Heritage Strains, Cannabis Workforce Initiative and Hepworth AG DBA Highline Brands

Lineup

Venue

The Field at the Hudson Valley Sportsdome

240 Milton Turnpike, Milton, New York 12547, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

