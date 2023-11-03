Top track

Swingrowers

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Swingrowers are headlining at Hootananny Brixton!

The vintage-influenced pop band fuses a multitude of genres from Jazz to Hip Hop, Electronica to Gypsy-Swing. 🎻

Join us for night of Electroswing and Vintage Pop! 🕺

🎻 LINE-UP 🎻

🎻 Swingrowers

Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

Swingrowers

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

