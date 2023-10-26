Top track

Sheck Wes - Mo Bamba

Sheck Wes (with music by Mel Debarge)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From Free

About

On Thursday, October 26th, HalloweenWeekend.com presents Sheck Wes with music by Mel Debarge at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

This is a 21 and over event. Valid Government issued ID required.

Somewhere Nowhere and HalloweenWeekend.com

Lineup

Mel DeBarge, Sheck Wes

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

