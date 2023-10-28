DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ballroom voguing The halloween party ball II

La Gaîté Lyrique
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
€18.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pour son grand rendez-vous de l'automne à la Gaîté Lyrique, la scène ballroom se réunit pour un ball de circonstance et d’anthologie.

Au programme : Halloween, évidemment ! L’icône du voguing américain Jack Gorgeous Gucci et la légende du voguing européen...

Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE.

La Gaîté Lyrique

3 bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

