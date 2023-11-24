Top track

xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (Remix) [feat. Tommy Cash & Hannah Diamond]

HAAi 4h set / CHICA | Hannah Diamond live

SALA APOLO
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€21

About

NITSA: HAAi 4h set · Thérèse Ha

ASTIN: Hannah Diamond live · Stef de Haan · ALBAL b2b JUGUETE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by NITSA CLUB.

Lineup

Hannah Diamond, Albal, Juguete

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

