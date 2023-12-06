Top track

The Veldt, Tremours and The Asteroid No 4

Kilowatt
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE VELDT IG / SPOTIFY / BANDCAMP

Pioneering shoegazers The Veldt present their new single 'Aurora Borealis', the original 1989 version produced by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie, which also sees Elizabeth Fraser make a cameo appearance on backing vocals to Read more

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

The Veldt, Tremours, The Asteroid No.4

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

