II Fiesta de Presentación Madrid Popfest 2024

Galileo Galilei
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.50

About

Segunda fiesta de presentación del festival Madrid Popfest 2024, que se celebrará los días 1 y 2 de marzo de 2024. La fiesta, que se celebrará en la Sala Galileo Galilei de Madrid el sábado 27 de enero de 2024, contará con los directos de Neleonard, en lo Read more

Organizado por Asociación POPFEST.
Lineup

Neleonard, Would–Be–Goods, Heavenly

Venue

Galileo Galilei

C. de Galileo, 100, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

