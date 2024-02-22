Top track

Gruff Rhys - American Interior

Gruff Rhys

Strange Brew
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£25.20

Gruff Rhys - American Interior
About

Crosstown Concerts Presents

Gruff Rhys
+ special guests

This is a 14+ event (U16’s accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Gruff Rhys

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

