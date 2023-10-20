DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rosy B-Day 80's/Guitar | SPECKACLUB

Specka
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Como cada año llega el día más especial para el alma matter de la casa, "su cumple". Una vez más nos deleitará con 6h de la música q le marcó desde sus inicios. 80's/Guitar aderezados con dosis de Techno orientado a la pista.

Organizado por Specka Club.

Rosy (Specka), LJ Pájaro

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
