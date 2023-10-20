DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Como cada año llega el día más especial para el alma matter de la casa, "su cumple". Una vez más nos deleitará con 6h de la música q le marcó desde sus inicios. 80's/Guitar aderezados con dosis de Techno orientado a la pista.
Para mayores de 18 años (nece
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.