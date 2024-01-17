DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dan Bern

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dan Bern live at Eddie's Attic!

Dan Bern is a captivating live performer with a loyal, multi-generational following. He has written thousands of songs, released dozens of albums, and played shows across North America and Europe–from coffee shops to Carneg Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Dan Bern

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

