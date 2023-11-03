DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experimental synth-pop, post-psych-funk-pop, and post-punk by way of Plutoz Beach, Enter Laughing, and Funhaus at The George Tavern.
3 new bands straight here from the capital - for you from us.
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.