Plutoz Beach, Enter Laughing, Funhaus

The George Tavern
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experimental synth-pop, post-psych-funk-pop, and post-punk by way of Plutoz Beach, Enter Laughing, and Funhaus at The George Tavern.

3 new bands straight here from the capital - for you from us.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Flashback Records.

Lineup

Funhaus, Enter Laughing, Plutoz Beach

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

