Fright Night hosted by Culture Club

EOS Lounge
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
$3.71
It’s SPOOKY SEASON 🎃👻 Come spend it with the Culture Club Thursday, October 12 at EOS Lounge 🦋 Catch DJ E.J. spinning all the vibes at Fright Night Santa Barbara🕺 Then we got Cam Miles and Olivia Eilers in the side room! See you there‼️😈

Presented by EOS Lounge.

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

