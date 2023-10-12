DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s SPOOKY SEASON 🎃👻 Come spend it with the Culture Club Thursday, October 12 at EOS Lounge 🦋 Catch DJ E.J. spinning all the vibes at Fright Night Santa Barbara🕺 Then we got Cam Miles and Olivia Eilers in the side room! See you there‼️😈
This is an 2
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.