Amour Sonique #2 - Au Fil Du Son x ItinéraireBis

Wonderland
Sat, 14 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJParis
Free

About

Samedi 14 Octobre, Au Fil Du Son unit ses forces avec ItinéraireBis et Toilettes Mixtes pour A M O U R S O N I Q U E #2 à Wonderland.

Au menu, une scène en extérieur pour un format techno, un chapiteau de cirque pour groover en mode house et le top des ar

Présenté par Au Fil Du Son.

Lineup

Wolf Story, ItinéraireBis

Venue

Wonderland

99 Rue Du Général Roguet, 92110 Clichy, France
Doors open2:00 pm

