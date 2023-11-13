Top track

Bats in the Woods

Johnny Dynamite, Sub Rosa, Ideal Self, Saturnine

Static Age Records
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12

About

JOHNNY DYNAMITE & THE BLOODSUCKERS (NYC)

John Aaron Morisi better known by his stage name Johnny Dynamite is an American multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter. Inspired by the illustrative work of his grandfather, Morisi took on the name Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Sub Rosa

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

