Top track

Bean

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orions Belte + Salomé Wu

Studio 9294
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bean
Got a code?

About

Norwegian trio Orions Belte make breezy, groove driven predominantly instrumental music that we've fallen in love with and can't wait for you to as well.

Support comes from the ethereal Salomé Wu.

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Salomé Wu, Orions Belte

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.