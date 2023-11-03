Top track

ANATTA - Tone Lock Tool

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Hats Neighborhood Watch: NYC ft. Anatta

Selina Chelsea New York City
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ANATTA - Tone Lock Tool
Got a code?

About

Second stop on the Tone Lock Tour. Anatta who recently released with House hat records will be showcasing his talents in Brooklyn. Let's show him what NYC has to offer!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by House Hats.

Venue

Selina Chelsea New York City

518 West 27th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.