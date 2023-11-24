Top track

Marla Kether - BTR2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marla Kether - Debut EP Launch

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marla Kether - BTR2
Got a code?

About

We are delighted to bassist, DJ and producer Marla Kether to Ninety One as she launches her debut self-produced EP. Expect a seamless blend of musical genres, marrying groove and driving basslines with Afrobeat and Congolese Soukous. Special guests include...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Marla Kether, Plumm

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.