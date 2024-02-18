Top track

The Vaccines - Back In Love City

The Vaccines

Brighton Dome
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£33.30

About

The Vaccines at The Brighton Dome.

No unaccompanied under 14’s and no unaccompanied under 16’s in standing area

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Divorce, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Vaccines

Venue

Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1700 capacity
Accessibility information

