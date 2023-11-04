DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kyle Nassar/ Simona Premazzi Quartet

The Century Room
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15
About

($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Traveling from NYC with their quartet, tenor saxophonist Kyle Nasser and Italian pianist Simona Premazzi perform their original modern jazz compositions at the Century Room. Nasser’s playing and compositions have been described Read more

Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

