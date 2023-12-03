Top track

The Amazons - Black Magic

The Amazons

Tramshed
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£23.81

About

FKP Scorpio presents

The Amazons

14+ (under 16's must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

The Amazons, swim school

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP

Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

