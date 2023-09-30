DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ’s:
Miller black
Muva T
Portia Walker
STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.
18+ must bring ID
No refunds unless event is cancelled
Last Entry 2am
No tickets on the door (Online only)
The Venue is wheelchair accessible, has step free access from the street vi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.