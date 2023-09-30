DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A little LICK

The Lower Third
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£20.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DJ’s:

Miller black

Muva T

Portia Walker

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

18+ must bring ID

No refunds unless event is cancelled

Last Entry 2am

No tickets on the door (Online only)

The Venue is wheelchair accessible, has step free access from the street vi Read more

Presented by LICK Events.

Lineup

Miller Black, Muva T, Portia Walker

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

