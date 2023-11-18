Top track

Hate Drugs - Never Wanna Leave

Hate Drugs Wild West Coast Tour w/ Special Guests

The Goldfish
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Hate Drugs stop at the Goldfish on their Wild West Coast Tour with Support from Devon Thompson and Club Oro!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish

Lineup

Club ORO , Devon Thompson, Hate Drugs

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

