Top track

Sam Grisman Project - Stealin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Grisman Project presents the music of Garcia/Grisman

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
From $28.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sam Grisman Project - Stealin'
Got a code?

About

FOUR FRIENDS PAYING TRIBUTE

TO THE MUSICAL LEGACY OF

DAVID “DAWG” GRISMAN & JERRY GARCIA

“The music that my father David Grisman and his close friend, Jerry Garcia, made in the early 90s (in the house that I grew up in) is not only some of the most time Read more

Presented by Arden Club Inc..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sam Grisman Project

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.