MS Nina + La Zowi + JetLag Gang

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après 4 éditions au Hasard Ludique, Nyokobop Festival revient à Paris du 14 au 18 novembre 2023 avec un tout nouveau format : 5 dates, 5 salles !

En collaboration avec JETLAG le média qui met en lumière les cultures latines & hispanophones à travers des c

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:59 pm

