DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘Nano Records returns to the big smoke for their second label party on Friday 13th Oct 2023…Expect a seismic psychedelic show as this wonderful label showcases some of the best cutting edge psychedelic trance from across the globe.’
Main Room (Full power
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.